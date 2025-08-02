Mizzou Central

Podcast: Recapping Week 1 of Mizzou Fall Camp

Breaking down everything learned so far through the first few practices of fall camp for the Missouri Tigers.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

With the first week of fall camp for the Missouri Tigers wrapping up Sunday, the picture of what the 2025 team will look like is becoming a clearer picture.

After watching the first five practices open to the media, MissouriOnSI football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on everything learned so far through fall camp in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

