Podcast: Recapping Week 1 of Mizzou Fall Camp
Breaking down everything learned so far through the first few practices of fall camp for the Missouri Tigers.
In this story:
With the first week of fall camp for the Missouri Tigers wrapping up Sunday, the picture of what the 2025 team will look like is becoming a clearer picture.
After watching the first five practices open to the media, MissouriOnSI football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on everything learned so far through fall camp in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
