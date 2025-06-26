Podcast: Reviewing Mizzou Football's 3 Latest Commitments
After a slow start to earning commitments in the class of 2026, things are now rolling for the Missouri Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz and Co. have now received three commitments in the last week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps evaluate each of the Tigers' most-recent commitments; RB Maxwell Warner, OL Khalief Canty Jr. and wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)