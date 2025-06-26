Mizzou Central

Podcast: Reviewing Mizzou Football's 3 Latest Commitments

Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their takes on the newest members of the Tigers' 2026 class.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

After a slow start to earning commitments in the class of 2026, things are now rolling for the Missouri Tigers. Eli Drinkwitz and Co. have now received three commitments in the last week, all on the offensive side of the ball.

In the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast, Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps evaluate each of the Tigers' most-recent commitments; RB Maxwell Warner, OL Khalief Canty Jr. and wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax.

2026 Commitments

  1. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
  2. LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
  3. WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
  4. TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
  5. RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
  6. OL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
  7. WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

