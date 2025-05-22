Mizzou Central

Podcast: Reviewing Performances of Mizzou's Offensive Coaching Staff

Grading the job Eli Drinkwitz's offensive staff has done with development and recruiting over recent seasons.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

All Thing Mizzou thumbnail.
All Thing Mizzou thumbnail. / Missouri On SI, Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Missouri Tigers' coaching staff lost two defensive assistants this offseason, but their offensive staff remained fully intact.

It's a staff Eli Drinkwitz should feel confident in as the Tigers enter a season of transition. Almost every assistant on the offense has a proven trackrecord of being able to develop talent and recruit at a high level.

Missouri football reporters for Missouri On SI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps took a deep dive on the Tigers' offensive staff, going coach by coach to review the job each has done to develop and recruit recently. Later in the week, the two will examine the performance of the defensive and special teams staff.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Read more Missouri Tigers news;

feed

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Football