Podcast: Reviewing Performances of Mizzou's Offensive Coaching Staff
The Missouri Tigers' coaching staff lost two defensive assistants this offseason, but their offensive staff remained fully intact.
It's a staff Eli Drinkwitz should feel confident in as the Tigers enter a season of transition. Almost every assistant on the offense has a proven trackrecord of being able to develop talent and recruit at a high level.
Missouri football reporters for Missouri On SI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps took a deep dive on the Tigers' offensive staff, going coach by coach to review the job each has done to develop and recruit recently. Later in the week, the two will examine the performance of the defensive and special teams staff.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
