Podcast: Reviewing Performances of Mizzou's Defensive Coaching Staff
For a second consecutive offseason, the Missouri Tigers lost a key defensive assistant with linebackers coach D.J. Smith accepting the defensive coordinator job at his alma matter, Appalachian State. Additionally, defensive line coach Al Davis announced his resignation.
That's led to the promotion of defensive tackles coach David Blackwell, and the addition of linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.
Outside of those two, the Missouri defensive staff is filled with long-time assistants who have led the Tigers to success.
Missouri football reporters for Missouri On SI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps took a deep dive on the Tigers' defensive and special teams staff, going coach by coach to review the job each has done to develop and recruit recently.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.