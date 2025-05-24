Mizzou Central

Podcast: Reviewing Performances of Mizzou's Defensive Coaching Staff

Grading the job Eli Drinkwitz's defensive staff has done with development and recruiting over recent seasons.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

Thumbnail
Thumbnail / Missouri On SI/Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

For a second consecutive offseason, the Missouri Tigers lost a key defensive assistant with linebackers coach D.J. Smith accepting the defensive coordinator job at his alma matter, Appalachian State. Additionally, defensive line coach Al Davis announced his resignation.

That's led to the promotion of defensive tackles coach David Blackwell, and the addition of linebackers coach Derek Nicholson.

Outside of those two, the Missouri defensive staff is filled with long-time assistants who have led the Tigers to success.

Missouri football reporters for Missouri On SI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps took a deep dive on the Tigers' defensive and special teams staff, going coach by coach to review the job each has done to develop and recruit recently.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Read more Missouri Tigers news;

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

Home/Football