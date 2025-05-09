Podcast: What's the Ceiling for Mizzou Football, Basketball?
With the transfer portal slowing down for football and men's basketball, the rosters for Missouri Tigers football and men's basketball are becoming more clear.
For both teams, there's a lot of uncertainty in different ways. Eli Drinkwitz's team will be relying on a number of transfers to mesh well together. Meanwhile, Dennis Gates' team is betting heavily on the development of returning young players.
To give their thoughts on the final transfer portal moves for both teams, reporters for MissouriTigersOnSI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on how the rosters are shaping up for both teams.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
