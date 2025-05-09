Mizzou Central

Podcast: What's the Ceiling for Mizzou Football, Basketball?

With the transfer portal slowing down, Missouri athletics reporters take a look at how rosters are shaking up for Mizzou football and men's basketball.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

With the transfer portal slowing down for football and men's basketball, the rosters for Missouri Tigers football and men's basketball are becoming more clear.

For both teams, there's a lot of uncertainty in different ways. Eli Drinkwitz's team will be relying on a number of transfers to mesh well together. Meanwhile, Dennis Gates' team is betting heavily on the development of returning young players.

To give their thoughts on the final transfer portal moves for both teams, reporters for MissouriTigersOnSI Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their thoughts on how the rosters are shaping up for both teams.

You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.

