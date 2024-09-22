Postgame Reactions to Missouri's OT Victory Over Vanderbilt
In very ugly fashion, the No. 7 Missouri Tigers squeaked out a victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their instant thoughts from the press box after Missouri's week 4 overtime victory.
The two reporters discuss quarterback Brady Cook's struggles, issues with penalties and the Tigers defensive success.
If the Tigers wanted adversity, they certainly got it. Missouri walked away with a 30-27 win over their first SEC opponent, but they surely will have points to address.
The Tiger offense struggled to get the ball in the end zone and Cook did not have his most efficient perforamnce at the quarterback spot. Running back Nate Noel, on the other hand, was the reason the Tigers hung around offensively. He rushed for 199-yards on 24 carries, but did not put any points on the board.
Missouri's defense did their job, only letting the Commodores convert on four of 14 third down plays.
Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor had the game in his hands in second overtime, with a 31-yard chip shot to even the score. He missed right and sent Faurot Field into a frenzy, to many peoples surprise. Missouri kicker Blake Craig also saw his fair share of trouble, going three-for-six on the day with a miss under 30-yards.
