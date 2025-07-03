Predicting Mizzou's Strengths, Weaknesses in 2025: All Things Mizzou Podcast
Trying to pin down traits of the 2025 Missouri Tigers is a difficult task. Set to replace nearly half of the starters from last season, including at quarterback, there's not much certainty when it comes to the identity of this year's team.
Trying to see through these question marks, Missouri On SI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps gave their predictions for what the strengths and weaknesses of the Tigers will be this season in the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. The two had similar concerns about one position group in particular, and disagreed on one aspect of the offense.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
