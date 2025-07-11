Ranking Every Position on Mizzou's Roster: Podcast
The Missouri Tigers' roster is an interesting one to evaluate ahead of the 2025 season. There's positions with good reason to be fully confident in, and others that are a mystery. However, some of those mysterys have the potential to end up being the bright spots of the team.
To give their thoughts on how the roster stacks up, Missouri On SI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps ranked each position for the Tigers from best to worst. The two's list had some crossover near the top, but became pretty different after that.
Here's a sneak peek at their top three.
Michael Stamps:
1. Edge
2. Safety
3. Wide receiver
Joey Van Zummeren:
1. Edge
2. Safety
3. Running back
To see their full lists and explanations, you can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
