Ranking Every Position on Mizzou's Roster: Podcast

Mizzou football reporters rank each position group on the Tigers' roster from best to worst.

Joey Van Zummeren, Michael Stamps

The Missouri Tigers' roster is an interesting one to evaluate ahead of the 2025 season. There's positions with good reason to be fully confident in, and others that are a mystery. However, some of those mysterys have the potential to end up being the bright spots of the team.

To give their thoughts on how the roster stacks up, Missouri On SI reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps ranked each position for the Tigers from best to worst. The two's list had some crossover near the top, but became pretty different after that.

Here's a sneak peek at their top three.

Michael Stamps:
1. Edge
2. Safety
3. Wide receiver

Joey Van Zummeren:
1. Edge
2. Safety
3. Running back

To see their full lists and explanations, you can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below, or through SpotifyApple Podcasts orAmazon.

The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

