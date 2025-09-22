Reacting to Mizzou's 3 Annual SEC Opponents: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as MissouriOnSI football reporter gives his thoughts on the Tigers' three annual conference opponents, as reported by On3 on Monday morning.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Southeastern Conference will introduce a new scheduling format beginning next season, highlighted by the long-anticipated move from eight to nine conference games.
This change to an odd amount of games, along with the continued adjustments to the additions of two new conference teams in 2024, have also made the league create a setup that includes three annual opponents for each team. These matchups will be evaluated for possible changes every four seasons.
The three annual opponents for each team were revealed Monday morning by a report from Chris Low of On3.
Missouri was dealt this slate: Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The matchups will alternate locations every year.