Reaction to Missouri's Win Over Boston College
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers showed in their win over No. 24 Boston College that they still have plenty of areas to improve in.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their instant thoughts from the press box after Missouri's week 3 win.
The two discuss their thoughts on the offense's slow start, the defense's two takeaways, the role of momentum along with star performances from wide receiver Luther Burden III, running back Nate Noel, and kicker Blake Craig.
Though it wasn't a flawless game from Missouri, head coach Eli Drinkwitz made it clear that he thought it was an important game for the Tigers to experience early in the season.
For the first time the 2024 team had to face a real challenge. Adversity as a group when things weren't working for them.
Missouri found themselves down 14-3 early on in the second quarter. Boston College had the chance to make it a three possession game before an interception from Tre'Vez Johnson turned the game on its head.
Following Johnson's first interception as a Missouri Tiger, the team went on a 21-0 run until the fourth quarter.
Missouri will look to move on to 4-0 when they begin SEC play next Saturday by hosting Vanderbilt.
