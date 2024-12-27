Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Continues Rolling in Transfer Portal
Despite a slow week on the recruiting trail, Missouri continued to stay active in the transfer portal, adding premium talent at positions of need in preparation for the 2025 season.
This week, the Tigers added five transfer players, kicking things off with former Virginia Tech Hokie Mose Phillips III. A starter in thirteen games across two years in Blacksburg, the 6-foot-2, 193 lb. safety recorded 92 total tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.
Next, Missouri added a pair of offensive linemen from power four programs in center Dominick Guidice and tackle Keagan Trost.
Guidice, who suited up for the Michigan Wolverines from 2021-2024, joins Missouri with two years of eligibility left, and immediately becomes one of the most experienced members of the entire group.
Trost transfers in from Wake Forest where he spent just one season after originally playing for Indiana State from 2021-2023. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive lineman started in all 12 regular season games for the Demon Deacons in 2024, eleven at right tackle, and one at left tackle.
Next, Missouri turned to the defensive side of the ball, adding Appalachian State transfer edge rusher Nate Johnson. The 6-foot-5, 240 lb. defender recorded 77 total tackles, 12 TFL's and 10.0 sacks in two seasons with the Mountaineers.
Missouri also addressed special teams, landing another player out of the transfer portal in former Stanford punter Conor Weselman. The Atlanta, Georgia native mostly saw time as a holder on place kicks for the Cardinal this season, but in 2023, he did see time as a punter, finishing with 914 yards on 21 punts, averaging 43.5 per attempt.
Next, turning back to the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers added arguably the most important transfer prospect of the cycle in former Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula. The 6-foot-2, 206 lb. signal caller was a 3-Star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class and saw time in 24 games across two seasons, finishing with 424 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with over 500 yards on the ground.
As for Missouri's 2025 signee class, 4-Star wideout DeMarion Fowlkes was named First Team All-Met by the Washington Post. This season, the 5-foot-10, 175 lb. target hauled in 41 receptions for over 700 yards and four scores.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class and beyond, Missouri was active this week alongside their transfer portal additions, extending offers to several talented prospects.
The Tigers sent an offer to 2026 offensive tackle Tucker Thieneman from Pewaukee, Wisconsin. He is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 player in the state.
Fellow 2026 prospect Luke Sorensen, a tight end from Anaheim, California, also received an offer from the Tigers this week. Currently rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect, Sorensen already stands at 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. as just a junior.
2027 wideout Braylon Kasper also picked up an offer from Missouri this week, his first from an SEC program. The 6-foot-1, 175 lb. wide receiver is from Gilbert, Arizona and hauled in 11 receptions for 231 yards and four touchdowns this season.
2026 cornerback Justin Hopkins officially named his top-12 schools this week, including Missouri among Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Iowa, Ole Miss, Maryland, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Duke, Indiana and Auburn. The Nashville, Tennessee native is currently ranked by 247Sports as the No. 9 player in the state.
Fellow top 2026 target Somourian Wingo released his top-10 schools this week. The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. wideout listed Missouri among Florida, Miami, Louisville, UFC, USF, Tennessee, LSU, Kansas and South Carolina.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting tracker here.