Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Lands in Top Schools for Top Prospects
Despite the recruiting dead period that runs until March 2nd, the Missouri Tigers look to have made major strides in the 2026 class this week. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff landed Missouri in the list of top schools for not only an elite local prospect, but for one of the top quarterbacks in next year's class as well. Not to mention, the Tigers also extended several offers this week
Kane Archer, a quarterback prospect from Greenwood, Arkansas, officially named Missouri in his final seven schools. The 6-foot-1, 205 lb. signal caller also named SMU, Ole Miss, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas and Appalachian State.
As a junior in 2024, Archer threw for 3,880 yards with over an eighty percent completion rate. He tossed 57 touchdowns to just two interceptions and also added 795 yards and ten scores on the ground. One of the top players in the state of Arkansas, he comes in at No. 6 on 247Sports' composite ranking.
Looking to the defensive side of the ball, Missouri also landed itself in the final list of eight schools for outside linebacker prospect Keenan Harris. A St. Louis, Missouri native, Harris is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 5 player in the state.
A two-sport athlete, Harris also suits up for the St. Louis University High School basketball team as a small forward. Standing at 6-foot-1, 205 lbs., he has the size to play in between a few positions on the defense, so his versatility could be well utilized under Tigers defensive coordinator Corey Batoon.
Fellow top local target Jackson Cantwell from Nixa, Missouri was in New Orleans this past weekend for Nike's Next Ones event. The 6-foot-7, 300 lb. offensive tackle prospect ran through drills, displaying some impressive footwork for his size.
As the No. 1 player in next year's class, Cantwell is at the very top of the Tigers' priority list. He recently named his top-6 in early February, including Missouri among Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami and Oregon.
Turning to Missouri's lone commit in the 2026 class, Anthony Kennedy, Jr. participated in a high school pass rusher retreat hosted by current Seahawks pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan. Kennedy showed off his impressive ability with fluid movement through drills and explosive burst off the ball.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 290 lbs., Kennedy has great size for his position and knows how to use it to his advantage. He is the No. 5 ranked player in Arkansas, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is the No. 42 defensive lineman in the nation.
Looking now at special teams, Missouri extended an invite to attend spring practice to 2026 kicker/punter Connor Smith from Ridgeview High School in Clintwood, Virginia. Ranked by Kohl's Professional Kicking Camps as a 4-Star prospect in both kicking and punting, the 6-foot-3, 180 lb. prospect is one of the top specialists in the nation.
Missouri also extended four scholarship offers this week to 2026 prospects Ryan Estrada and Joey Quinn and 2027 prospects Braylon Williams and David Gabriel Georges.
Estrada, who stands at 5-foot-9, 185 lbs., is from El Paso, Texas and is currently unranked by any of the major recruiting outlets. Despite not being ranked, he holds nearly a dozen division one offers, one of which now being the Tigers.
Quinn, an edge rusher from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, Illinois, is rated as a 3-Star prospect and is the No. 49 player at his position in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-6, 250 lbs., Quinn has a unique build for the position allowing him to easily dominate smaller offensive linemen.
Williams, similarly to Estrada, hails from the Lonestar state and is unranked as a prospect, but possesses an excellent build at 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. as a sophomore. In 2024 Williams finished the season with 151 total tackles, 22 TFL's, two pass deflections and an interception.
Georges, a 2027 running back prospect, is unranked by major recruiting outlets, but stands at 6-foot, 190 lbs., giving him an excellent build for a division one running back.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
