Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Lands in Top Seven for Elite Tight End Prospect
The Missouri Tigers continue to make headway in the 2026 recruiting class, extending offers and taking visits to many top prospects across the country.
This week, the Tigers not only made many stops on the recruiting trail, but also may have positioned themselves to land one of the top ranked players in the entire 2026 class.
Elite 4-Star tight end prospect Camden Jensen from Littleton, Colorado officially named Missouri in his top sevel schools alongside Florida, North Carolina, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington and Texas A&M.
Jensen is the top ranked player in the entire state and is the No. 14 ranked tight end in the nation. Standing at 6-foot-6, 230 lbs., he possesses the size to not only be a downfield and red zone threat, but also dominate in the run game as a blocker.
Looking at where the Tigers' staff was on the road this week, Drinkwitz and his assistants made several stops.
The head coach, alongside defensive line coach Al Davis and other assistants, made the trip to Cherry Valley, Arkansas to visit with 4-Star defensive lineman prospect Danny Beale at Cross Country High School.
Beale is the No. 1 player in the state and is the 14th ranked defensive lineman in the nation. He picked up an offer from the Tigers in March of last year and has been near the top of their list since.
Offensive assistant coach Jacob Yoro was also on the road this week visiting one of the top prospects in next year's class. Yoro was in Delaware, Ohio to see Favour Akih, a 4-Star running back from Rutherford B Hayes High School.
Evan Jacobson, a 4-Star tight end prospect from Waukee, Iowa received a visit from tight ends coach Derham Cato. Jacobson is the No. 3 player in Iowa and the No. 13 tight end in the class.
The Tigers also extended several offers to talented prospects this week, starting with 2026 4-Star quarterback Bowe Bentley from Celina, Texas. The 6-foot-2, 200 lb. signal caller was one of the many players in attendance for Missouri's junior day last week and looks to have worked his way up the Tigers' recruiting board.
PJ Mcfarland, a fellow 2026 prospect, also received a Missouri offer this week. A 6-foot-5, 205 lb. tight end from Middletown, Ohio, McFarland is ranked as the No. 25 player in the state.
As for the class of 2027, the Tigers sent an offer to linebacker Kobe Rhymes from Kansas City, Missouri. Though unranked currently, Rhymes stands at 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. possessing great size for an off-ball linebacker.
Finally, Missouri looked all the way ahead to the class of 2028, extending an offer to edge rusher Kylen Pope from Cartersville, Georgia.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
