Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Stays Active on Recruiting Trail
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have not only produced excellent on-field results since taking over in 2020, but they have created an attractive destination for transfer players and high school prospects alike, making the program as a whole one of the nation's best.
This week was no different, as the coach and his assistants were hard at work on the recruiting trail, extending several offers to many of the top talents in the 2026 class and beyond. Not to mention, the Tigers also scheduled visits and even made visits of their own to prospects this week as well.
Missouri looked to bulk up its upcoming offensive line class this week by extending offers to three prospects from the 2026 class.
First was 3-Star tackle Rico Schreiber from Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois. Standing at 6-foot-7, 315 lbs., the talented tackle already has excellent size for the position and has shown flashes of elite footwork and hand placement. He currently holds over ten division one offers.
Next was Brandon Anderson, a 4-Star interior offensive line prospect currently committed to Tennessee. Hailing from Kennesaw, Georgia, Anderson is 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. and is ranked as the No. 34 player in the state.
Finally, Missouri sent an offer to another tackle prospect: Tyler Duell from West Chester, Pennsylvania. Currently rated as a 3-Star prospect by 247Sports, Duell holds other offers from the likes of Syracuse, Virginia Tech and more.
Next, turning attention away from the trenches, the Tigers also sent offers to four skill position players in the 2026 class: Jonathan Hatton, Jr., DJ Williams, Brandon Arrington and Kaden Henderson.
Hatton, a 4-Star running back from Cibolo, Texas, is a 6-foot, 205 lb. bruising back that holds offers from over a dozen power four programs. He is ranked as the No. 3 player at his position in the class and the No. 5 player overall in the state.
Williams is an athlete from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida. Standing at 6-foot-1, 160 lbs. he has a slender, lengthy frame that he utilizes to his advantage on both sides of the ball. He hauled in 14 receptions for 217 yards and a score on offense and finished with 29 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception on defense this season.
Next was 5-Star and fellow athlete prospect, Brandon Arrington from Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California. Ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the class and the No. 3 player in the state, Arrington is one of the class of 2026's most sought after talents.
Finally, wrapping up the 2026 offers, was 4-Star lineback Kaden Henderson. Hailing from Tampa, Florida, Henderson is a 6-foot-2, 200 lb. defender. In two years of varsity football, he has compiled an impressive 90 total tackles, six TFL's and two interceptions.
Looking ahead to the class of 2028, Missouri extended two offers to prospects following strong freshman seasons.
Zylen Little, a 6-foot-2, 290 lb. defensive lineman from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida finished his freshman season with a whopping 29 total tackles, seven TFL's and 2.5 sacks. Missouri is the first SEC team to offer the talented defender, but is very likely not the last.
Antonio Thomas, Jr., a high school teammate of Little at Carrollwood Day, is an athlete prospect who put together a very impressive first season at the varsity level. Playing on both sides of the ball as a safety and running back, Thomas finished 2024 with 27 total tackles, 4.0 sacks and three pass deflections on defense on top of 21 rush attempts for over 200 yards and three scores on offense.
Tigers recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler was out on the recruiting trail this week and made a visit to 4-Star cornerback prospect Raderrion Daniels. The talented defender took to social media to share a photo with the coach.
Missouri also lined up a visit for this weekend with 2026 linebacker Jakore Smith from Little Rock, Arkansas. Ranked as a 4-Star prospect, Smith is the No. 5 player in the state and the No. 27 player at his position in the nation.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting tracker here.