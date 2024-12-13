Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Tigers Active in Winter Transfer Window
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers brought in the seventh ranked transfer portal class in the nation in 2024, according to On3.
Paired with a top-25 recruiting class, Drinkwitz and his staff helped lead the Tigers to a successful season this year, finishing 9-3 with a chance at yet another 10-win season. As the offseason approaches, the Tigers currently hold the No. 19 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and have already begun crafting what could be another top-tier transfer class.
Missouri was active this week, extending offers and scheduling visits with several prospects, all of which could be difference makers for the Tigers.
Stephen Rusnak, a transfer kicker from Charlotte announced on social media this week that he received an offer from Missouri. He made four field goals in 2024 with a long of 54 yards.
According to Gabe DeArmond of PowerMizzou, former Northwestern safety Devin Turner was in Columbia this week for a visit with the Tigers. This year, he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention after finishing the season with 51 tackles and three interceptions.
Santana Banner, a transfer safety from Northern Illinois, also announced that he received an offer from the Tigers this week. The 6-foot-3, 202 lb. defender finished the regular season with 54 total tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former Coastal Carolina cornerback Matthew McDoom has a visit planned to Columbia as well as Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Cincinnati.
The talented cornerback finished this season with 37 total tackles and three interceptions.
USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss, according to On3, is set to take a visit to Columbia, Missouri next week. Moss started nine games for the Trojans this season before being benched in favor of Jayden Maiava.
Looking at this year's signees, Missouri wideout Shaun Terry put together an incredible performance in his team's state championship game this past week. The talented target had a highlight filled day, but his best play came on a 30 yard touchdown pass in which he hurdled a defender. He finished with ten receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Terry wraps up his final season of high school football with over 2,000 all-purpose yards and 30 total touchdowns.
Recent Tigers signee Brendon Haygood was named the Most Valuable Player of District 9-6A in Texas. He finished the year with over 1,500 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
As for the upcoming 2026 and 2027 classes in both football and basketball, Missouri extended an offer to former UCF commit Chastan Brown. He is a 4-Star prospect in the 2025 class and decommitted from the Knights in late November.
The Tigers also made a great impression in 2026 shooting guard Aidan Chronister as they hosted him for Missouri's incredible upset victory over No. 1 Kansas in the Border War.
The Tigers also hosted recent signee Aaron Rowe, as well as 2026 talents Sheek Pearson and Tristan Reed. Missouri also hosted a 2027 prospect: Scottie Adkinson.
Patterson, a power forward from Saint Louis, Missouri, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 player in the state. Reed, a fellow wing player from Saint Louis, is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state.
Adkinson, who also hails from Show-Me state, is a combo guard that is currently unrated right now.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri footballrecruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting tracker here.