Recruiting Rundown: Missouri Wide Receiver Signee Dominates in Under Armour All-American Game
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers secured the program's second consecutive 10-win season with a victory over Iowa in the Music City Bowl, and have officially turned their attention to the 2025 season, and making a push for the College Football Playoff.
Missouri currently holds the No. 11 ranked transfer portal class in the nation and the No. 20 ranked recruiting class for 2025. Drinkwitz and his staff have continued building this offseason, preparing for what is shaping up to be an explosive 2025 season.
This week, one of the Tigers' marquee signees for this year's recruiting class took the field in the annual Under Armour All-American game and was nothing short of dominant in his time on the field.
4-Star wide receiver Donovan Olugbode from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida was the engine of Team Icon's offense throughout Thursday's game. He led the team in receptions with five, many of which came early in the game on the first two drives. He finished with 67 total yards, and was even active in the passing game, tossing a two point conversion in the first quarter.
As for top Tigers recruiting targets that played in Thursday's game, 5-Star prospect and the No. 1 overall offensive tackle in the nation, Jackson Cantwell, took to the field on Thursday. He spoke with sideline reporters, saying, "I feel good about my game this week. (...) My high school team doesn't pass a lot, so I feel like I've gotten a lot better in my pass sets."
Looking at other Missouri signees that are set to participate in high school all-star games, Henry Fenuku became the latest member of the Tigers' 2025 class to accept an invitation to the Navy All-American Game which takes place on January 11th. He joins fellow signees Jack Lange and Keiton Jones.
Looking ahead to the 2026 recruiting class, Missouri extended offers to three talented prospects this week.
First was running back Maxwell Warner from Whitney Young Magnet School in Chicago, Illinois. He is currently rated by 247Sports as a 3-Star prospect, but possesses an excellent build for a bruising running back at 5-foot-10, 190 lbs.
Next was was Duncanville, Texas native Kevin Ford, Jr. He is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 11 edge rusher in the nation. He holds over a dozen offers from power four programs.
Finally, the Tigers sent an offer to 2026 defensive lineman Preston Carey from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is currently teammates with the aforementioned 2025 signee, Donovan Olugbode.
According to Sean Williams of 247Sports, Missouri is also moving up the list for 2026 defensive back Justin Hopkins. he recently included the Tigers in his top-12 schools that also featured Auburn, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Duke, Iowa, Minnesota and West Virginia.
Finally in a bit of coaching news for Missouri, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Smith departed this week in favor of a defensive coordinator position at his alma mater, Appalachian State. Smith coached two NFL Draft selections in Nick Bolton (Kansas City, 2021) and Ty'Ron Hopper (Green Bay, 2024), and recruited 2025 signees Jason King and Dante Mclellan.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missourifootball recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting tracker here.