Mizzou Central

Report: Former Mizzou Head Coach Gary Pinkel Arrested on Alleged DWI

The former head football coach of the Missouri Tigers was allegeldly arrested late on Monday, July 7.

Michael Stamps

Sep 5, 2015; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel on field during a timeout the second half against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Faurot Field. Missouri won 34-3. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2015; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Gary Pinkel on field during a timeout the second half against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Faurot Field. Missouri won 34-3. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former head Missouri Tigers football coach Gary Pinkel was arrested Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated (alcohol), as first reported by Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Dispatch.

According to the public police report, the arrest was filed at 11:46 p.m Monday in Camden County near the Lake of the Ozarks. Pinkel was released Tuesday morning after being held overnight.

Pinkel was previously arrested for a DWI in November of 2011, the middle of his 11th season with the program. The former coach spent 14 years with the Tigers and became the winningest coach in program history.

Pinkel retired from the head coaching spot with the Tigers in 2015 due to health reasons but has hovered around the program since. He held onto that spot from 2001-2015, posting a 63-50 record and five seasons with 10 or more victories.

Read more Missouri Tigers News:

feed

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

Home/Football