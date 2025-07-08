Report: Former Mizzou Head Coach Gary Pinkel Arrested on Alleged DWI
Former head Missouri Tigers football coach Gary Pinkel was arrested Monday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated (alcohol), as first reported by Eli Hoff of the St. Louis Dispatch.
According to the public police report, the arrest was filed at 11:46 p.m Monday in Camden County near the Lake of the Ozarks. Pinkel was released Tuesday morning after being held overnight.
Pinkel was previously arrested for a DWI in November of 2011, the middle of his 11th season with the program. The former coach spent 14 years with the Tigers and became the winningest coach in program history.
Pinkel retired from the head coaching spot with the Tigers in 2015 due to health reasons but has hovered around the program since. He held onto that spot from 2001-2015, posting a 63-50 record and five seasons with 10 or more victories.