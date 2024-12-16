Report: Mizzou Lands Second Transfer Commitment in Northern Illinois Safety
Despite all the transfer portal losses, the Missouri Tigers just added its second transfer addition in freshman Northern Illinois safety Santana Banner. The news was first reported by PowerMizzou early in the morning. Banner has three years of eligibility remaining.
Banner, a 6-foot-3, 202-pound defensive back from Flint, Mich posted 54 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception this season for the Huskies. Though he doesn't have the same experience as others currently in the portal, his standout freshman season caught the eye of many Power Five teams.
Rivals reported that Banner took visits to Georgia Tech and Cincinnati and was scheduled to head to Wisconsin, but the Tigers earned his commitment beforehand. Banner was a low-rated 3-star in the class of 2023 and Northern Illinois was his only FBS offer. He also held offers from Stetson, Murray State and Presbyterian.
So far, there seems to be a sense of panic about the Tigers' portal performance so far. They've lost more than they've gained at this point, most of which were young players at key positions. Banner addresses a massive need, joining Marvin Burks, Daylan Carnell and Trajen Greco in the safety room.
It also sounds as if the Tigers are targeting Northwestern safety Devin Turner, a junior and Big 10 veteran with over 100 career tackles. Turner would be an experienced option for Missouri and the safety room and more than likely fill that void. Missouri lost Sidney Williams, Joseph Charleston and Tre'Vez Williams to graduation and the NFL Draft and Phillip Roche to the transfer portal.