Report: Starting Mizzou Punter Enters Transfer Portal
Missouri starting punter Luke Bauer has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to PowerMizzou. Bauer was the starting punter for the Tigers this season and saw the field his junior year.
In the 2024-2025 season, Bauer racked up 2,047 punting yards and averaged 41.8 per attempt on 49 attempts. He was the only Tiger to attempt a punt in a game this season. Bauer's longest punt of the season went for 62 yards against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl. He also recorded 927 yards during the 2023-2024 season on 22 attempts, good for 42.1 yards per attempt.
With Bauer's portal decision official, he has one more year of collegiate eligibility. He should have many suitors in the transfer portal given his Power Five experience and consistency for the Tigers.
The Tigers don't exactly have a starting hole to fill at the punter position. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff added former Stanford punter Connor Wesselman through the transfer portal, who also has one more year of eligibility remaining. He did not attempt a punt this past season for the Cardinal but recorded 914 yards on 21 attempts the season before, averaging 43.5 yards per punt.
Freshman Missouri punter Will Safris entered the portal early on in the transfer cycle and since committed to Utah State. Murray State transfer Orion Phillips also hit the portal after only one season with the Tigers and committed to Utah. With Bauer's departure, Wesselman is the only active punter on Missouri's roster.