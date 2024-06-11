SEC Releases Time Slots for Missouri Conference Schedule
The SEC just released the entire slate of conference game time windows for the 2024-25 season. The conference listed four windows, named early, afternoon, night and flex.
Early games will be played between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. CT. Afternoon games will occur between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. CT, evening games between 6 and 7 p.m. CT and flex games between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. CT.
The Tigers kick off conference play against Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 in the flex window. Next up is a visit to College Station to face off against Texas A&M on Oct. 5 at 12 p.m. CT. The Tigers have a break in the SEC action with a matchup TBA at UMass.
Missouri then faces off against Auburn on Oct. 12 in the early time window. The Tigers next two matchups, on the road against Alabama on Oct. 26 and home against Oklahoma on Nov. 9, are both in the flex time slot.
A two game road stretch is next up for the Tigers, taking on South Carolina on Nov. 16 and Mississippi State on Nov. 23, in the afternoon window. Finally, the Razorbacks come to town on Nov. 30 to finish the season in the afternoon slot as well.
The first three games of the schedule already had their times announced. They open the season against the Murray State Racers on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m, then the Buffalo Bulls on Sept 7. at 6 p.m. Boston College comes to town on Sep. 14 at 11:45 a.m. for the second-to-last non-conference game of the season.