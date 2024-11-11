Snap Counts for Mizzou Against Oklahoma, Season Tracker
Missouri Snaps Counts vs. Oklahoma
Offense
RT Armand Membou, 74, 100%
QB Drew Pyne, 74, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 74, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 74, 100%
LG Cayden Green, 57, 77%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 53, 72%
WR Luther Burden III, 51, 69%
C Connor Tollison, 48, 65%
WR Marquis Johnson, 44, 59%
TE Jordon Harris, 41, 55%
TE Brett Norfleet, 39, 53%
HB Jamal Roberts, 32, 43%
WR Joshua Manning, 31, 42%
HB Marcus Carroll, 29, 39%
C Drake Heismeyer, 26, 35%
WR Daniel Blood, 19, 26%
WR Mekhi Miller, 12, 16%
HB Nate Noel, 8, 11%
TE Tyler Stephens, 5, 7%
HB Tavorus Jones, 1, 1%
• Drake Heismeyer did an impressive job filling in for Connor Tollison at center, taking over when Tollison was injured late in the third quater. Did not allow a single pressure in that cruical time for Missouri.
"Drake Heismeyer goes in," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said, "is in there the whole time after Theo [Wease's] touchdown on the screen, he didn't miss a beat."
• Nate Noel was active in this game after missing the Alabama game in Week 9, but he's clearly not fully recovered from a lower-body injury he suffered against Auburn. Interesting to see redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts take 4% percent more than Marcus Carroll, but Roberts did a nice job, rushing for 54 yards on 13 carries.
Defense
CB Daylan Carnell, 59, 94%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 57, 90%
CB Dreyden Norwood, 55, 87%
LB Triston Newson, 53, 84%
FS Joseph Charleston, 53, 84%
FS Marvin Burks Jr., 50, 79%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 50, 79%
DE Zion Young, 49, 78%
DT Kristian Williams, 44, 70%
WLB Corey Flagg, 42, 67%
DT Chris McClellan, 35, 56%
DT Sterling Webb, 25, 40%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 22, 35%
SS Tre'Vez Johnson, 19, 30%
MLB Chuck Hicks, 18, 29%
DE Eddie Kelly Jr., 13, 21%
SS Sidney Williams, 13, 21%
DE Jahkai Lang, 12, 19%
NT Marquis Gracial, 7, 11%
FS Caleb Flagg, 3, 5%
DT Jalen Marshall, 3, 5%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 1, 2%
FS Trajen Greco, 1, 2%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 1, 2%
CB Shamar McNeil, 1, 2%
LB Brady Hultman, 1, 2%
CB Ja'Marion Wayne, 1, 2%
MLB Will Norris, 1, 2%
• The rotation between Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr. has really tipped into the favor of Deloach. Pride allowed two receptions on two targets. Deloach was targeted two times but allowed zero receptions.
Missouri Snaps Counts Season Tracker
Offense
T Marcus Bryant, 615, 100%
T Armand Membou, 607, 99%
C Connor Tollison, 582, 95%
G Cayden Green, 531, 87%
G Cam'Ron Johnson, 530, 87%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 454, 74%
QB Brady Cook, 453, 74%
WR Luther Burden III, 397, 65%
WR Mookie Cooper, 328, 53%
WR Mekhi Miller, 261, 43%
TE Brett Norfleet, 259, 42%
TE Jordon Harris, 246, 40%
G Mitchell Walters, 244, 39%
HB Nate Noel, 243, 39%
WR Joshua Manning, 240, 39%
QB Drew Pyne, 217, 35%
HB Marcus Carroll, 214, 35%
WR Marquis Johnson, 185, 30%
HB Jamal Roberts, 158, 26%
TE Tyler Stephens, 124, 20%
WR Daniel Blood, 111, 18%
C Drake Heismeier, 83, 13%
T Jayven Richardson, 57, 9%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 9%
G Tristan Wilson, 48, 8%
HB Kewan Lacy, 34, 5%
G Curtis Peagler, 26, 4%
HB Tavorus Jones, 24, 4%
TE Jude James, 21, 3%
WR James Madison II, 13, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 10, 2%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 1%
C Talan Chandler, 7, 1%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 0%
QB JR Blood, 2, 0%
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 419, 100%
CB Dreyden Norwood, 399, 95%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 369, 88%
S Daylan Carnell, 351, 84%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 346, 83%
DL Kristian Williams, 339, 81%
ED Zion Young, 317, 76%
DL Chris McClellan, 286, 68%
LB Triston Newson, 285, 68%
S Joseph Charleston, 274, 65%
LB Corey Flagg, 256, 61%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 249, 59%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 247, 59%
LB Chuck Hicks, 218, 52%
S Sidney Williams, 205, 49%
DL Sterling Webb, 183, 44%
ED Eddie Kelly Jr., 155, 37%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 139, 33%
ED Jahkai Lang, 102, 24%
DL Marquis Gracial, 97, 23%
ED Jalen Marshall, 87, 21%
ED Joe Moore, 74, 18%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 64, 15%
S Caleb Flagg, 51, 12%
DL Sam Williams, 49, 12%
CB Marcus Clarke, 44, 10%
S Trajen Greco, 36, 9%
ED Williams Nwaneri, 33, 8%
CB Shamar McNeil, 31, 7%
ED Jaylen Brown, 31, 7%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 28, 7%
CB Phillip Roche, 26, 6%
CB Ja'Marion Wayne, 22, 5%
DL Elias Williams, 11, 3%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 3%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 2%
CB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 1%
DL Justin Bodford, 6, 1%
CB Cameron Keys, 6, 1%
S Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
LB Brady Hultman, 2, 0%
LB Will Norris, 1, 0%