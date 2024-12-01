Snap Counts from Mizzou Against Arkansas, Season Tracker
The No. 21 Missouri Tigers squeaked out another close victory at home, this time on senior night in the snow against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Against the Razorbacks, Missouri went with a lineup of players used mainly in the beginning of the year on defense. The offense looked similar for the most part, outside of one key position.
The full snap counts for both sides of the ball for Missouri revealed some interesting lineup moves. Here's the full counts found on Pro Football Focus.
Offense
Offense
LG Cayden Green, 71, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 71, 100%
C Drake Heismeyer, 71, 100%
QB Brady Cook, 71, 100%
LT Marcus Bryant, 71, 100%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 71, 100%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 61, 86%
WR Joshua Manning, 48, 68%
TE Brett Norfleet, 45, 63%
WR Luther Burden III, 45, 63%
TE Jordon Harris, 41, 58%
HB Marcus Carroll, 36, 51%
WR Mekhi Miller, 21, 30%
HB Nate Noel, 18, 45%
HB Jamal Roberts, 17, 24%
WR Marquis Johnson, 14, 20%
LG Mitchell Walters, 6, 8%
WR Daniel Blood, 2, 3%
TE Tyler Stephens, 1, 1%
• Joshua Manning continues to see increased snaps at the receiver spot. It looks as if Manning will be a cornerstone at the receiver spot next season for the Tigers.
• Jordon Harris, again, played a large share of snaps at tight end. His duties as a blocker are more important than ever for the Missouri offense.
Defense
CB Dreyden Norwood, 71, 100%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 71, 100%
LB Triston Newson, 65, 92%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 62, 87%
S Daylan Carnell, 59, 83%
DL Kristian Williams, 54, 76%
S Joseph Charleston, 50, 71%
LB Corey Flagg, 48, 68%
ED Zion Young, 46, 65%
DL Chris McClellan, 43, 61%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 40, 56%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 32, 45%
DL Sterling Webb, 27, 38%
DL Eddie Kelly Jr., 24, 34%
S Sidney Williams, 23, 32%
S Caleb Flagg, 20, 28%
LB Chuck Hicks, 12, 17%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 11, 15%
ED Jahkai Lang, 10, 14%
DL Jalen Marshall, 8, 11%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 4, 6%
DL Marquis Gracial, 1, 1%
• This week, it was Toriano Pride Jr. who got the most snaps at cornerback alongside Dreyden Norwood. Neither player missed a defensive snap against the Razorbacks.
Mizzou Season Snap Count Tracker
Offense
LT Marcus Bryant, 835, 94%
RT Armand Membou, 827, 93%
RG Cam'Ron Johnson, 750, 84%
LG Cayden Green, 744, 83%
QB Brady Cook, 673, 75%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 626, 70%
C Connor Tollison, 582, 65%
WR Luther Burden III, 537, 60%
TE Brett Norfleet, 404, 45%
WR Joshua Manning, 375, 42%
TE Jordon Harris, 372, 42%
HB Nate Noel, 341, 38%
WR Mekhi Miller, 337, 38%
WR Mookie Cooper, 328, 37%
C Drake Heismeyer, 303, 34%
HB Marcus Carroll, 275, 31%
G Mitchell Walters, 271, 30%
WR Marquis Johnson, 237, 27%
QB Drew Pyne, 217, 24%
HB Jamal Roberts, 210, 24%
TE Tyler Stephens, 127, 14%
WR Daniel Blood, 121, 14%
T Jayven Richardson, 57, 6%
G Logan Reichert, 56, 6%
G Tristan Wilson, 49, 5%
HB Kewan Lacy, 43, 5%
G Curtis Peagler, 26, 3%
HB Tavorus Jones, 24, 3%
TE Jude James, 21, 2%
WR James Madison II, 13, 2%
WR Courtney Crutchfield, 10, 1%
WR Logan Muckey, 8, 1%
C Talan Chandler, 7, 1%
TE Whit Hafer, 3, 0%
QB JR Blood, 2, 0%
Defense
CB Dreyden Norwood, 584, 80%
S Daylan Carnell, 524, 72%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 515, 71%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 509, 70%
ED Johnny Walker Jr., 507, 70%
DL Kristian Williams, 455, 63%
LB Triston Newson, 445, 61%
ED Zion Young, 443, 61%
S Joseph Charleston, 434, 60%
DL Chris McClellan, 413, 57%
LB Corey Flagg, 393, 54%
CB Nicholas Deloach Jr., 328, 45%
S Tre'Vez Johnson, 301, 41%
LB Chuck Hicks, 270, 37%
DL Sterling Webb, 262, 36%
S Sidney Williams, 246, 34%
DL Eddie Kelly Jr., 209, 29%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 139, 19%
ED Jahkai Lang, 134, 19%
S Caleb Flagg, 125, 17%
DL Marquis Gracial, 115, 16%
DL Jalen Marshall, 111, 15%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 75, 10%
ED Joe Moore, 74, 10%
DL Sam Williams, 49, 7%
CB Marcus Clarke, 44, 6%
ED Williams Nwaneri, 38, 5%
S Jaylen Brown, 37, 5%
S Trajen Greco, 36, 5%
DB Shamar McNeil, 32, 4%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 28, 4%
DB Phillip Roche, 24, 3%
DB Ja'Marion Wayne, 22, 3%
DL Elias Williams, 11, 2%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 11, 2%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 1%
CB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 1%
CB Justin Bodford, 6, 1%
CB Cameron Keys, 6, 1%
CB Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
LB Brady Hultman, 2, 0%
LB Will Norris, 1, 0%