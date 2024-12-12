Takeaways from Mizzou's 2025 Football Schedule - The Extra Point
Dates for the Missouri Tigers' 2025 SEC football schedule were announced Wednesday night, featuring the same opponents from 2024, just at the opposite locations.
Missouri went 4-0 in SEC play at home in 2024, but only by a point differential of 21 points, winning none by more than one possession. On the road, however, Missouri lost three SEC road games by a point differential of 69 points. The Tigers' sole road SEC win of the season came at Mississippi State in Week 13.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down three of his thoughts from the Tigers' schedule.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Top Positions of Need in Transfer Portal
BREAKING: Former Five-Star Prospect Transferring from Mizzou
2025 Missouri Tigers Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going