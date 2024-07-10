The Five Most Important Players for Mizzou Football in 2024 - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers were certainly not short of a game-changing players in 2023. Even though some like Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw or Cody Schrader are no longer with the team, the Tigers' roster is still full of elite players that will define the 2024 season.
With the losses of these important players, some will have to step into larger roles for Missouri. The season could hinge on their performances.
Watch the video below as Joey Van Zummeren, who covers Missouri football for MizzouOnSI, breaks down who he think will be the five most important players for Mizzou football in 2024.
The two clear most valuable players for Missouri's 2024 season will be the dynamic duo of quarterback Brady Cook and star wide receiver Luther Burden III, both some of the best at their respective positions in 2023.
Cook's 3,317 passing yards in 2023 were good enough for the 23rd most in all of college football and the fourth most in SEC. Despited dealing with injuries, Burden's 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns were both the third best in the conference.
There's a plethora of other key players whose performances in 2024 will be crucial to a Missouri team that has its hopes set on earning a spot in the 12-team college football playoff.
