Three Interesting Decisions on the Week One Depth Chart — The Extra Point

Missouri is now two days out from their week one matchup against the Murray State Racers, with the goal of starting their season with a win. The Tigers released a depth chart at the beginning of the week with no major surprises, but a few interesting decisions.
5-star freshman Williams Nwaneri is buried in the defensive end spot, behind Michigan State transfer Zion Young, Georgia Tech transfer Eddie Kelly and 4-star freshman Jaylen Brown. To go along with that, sophomore tight end Jordon Harris beat out last years TE2, Tyler Stephens.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down some surprise changes on the Tigers' depth chart.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The depth chart will more than likely fluctuate as the season progresses, but there were still a few surprising notes made clear.
