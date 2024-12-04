Mizzou Central

Tigers Officially Sign Talented 2025 Running Back Brendon Haygood

Eli Drinkwitz and his staff continue to roll in the early signing period.

Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to players during a timeout in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers are rolling through the early signing period, locking in talented prospects as official member of the 2025 recruiting class.

3-Star running back Brendon Haygood, who just recently decommitted from Boise State, is officially a Tiger after inking his letter of intent.

Hailing from Sachse, Texas, Haygood is ranked by 247Sports, as the No. 51 running back in the nation and the 106th ranked player in the state. He recently took a visit to Columbia for the Tigers' showdown with Arkansas. Haygood's mother, Keisha, took to social media to share her thoughts on the family's time in Missouri.

In a blog post detailing the visit, she wrote, "From the moment we stepped off the plane, it was clear that Mizzou’s approach is about more than football. It’s about building a community, fostering growth, and recognizing the unique strengths of each individual. For my son, this meant the coaches saw not only his ability to dominate as a running back but also his character, leadership, and heart."

Safe to say, Columbia left a great impression on the talented running back and his family.

As of now, Missouri holds the 19th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to247Sports' composite ranking, but is still in play for some of the top talents in the class.

Players like 4-Star edge rushers Tobi Haastrup and Javion Hilson are both on the board as the Tigers look to continue adding to the 2025 class.

