Tigers Shut Out in Tuscaloosa: Is Missouri’s Season on the Brink?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium was nothing short of a nightmare for Missouri Football.
The Tigers walked in hoping to put up a fight, but instead, they left with a 34-0 loss that has cast serious doubts over their season. After a performance like this, many are left wondering if Missouri can salvage what’s left of their season or if it’s already slipping away.
Starting quarterback Brady Cook entered the game despite an ankle injury from last week’s 21-17 win over Auburn.
You could see the toll it took on him, as he struggled to find his rhythm early on. Even though he was clearly playing through the pain, Cook managed to keep Missouri within striking distance in the first half. The Tigers’ defense came to play, holding Alabama to just three points in the first quarter and forcing multiple three-and-outs.
At that point, it looked like Missouri might be able to weather the storm. But then Cook injured his hand early in the second quarter, and from that moment on, things took a sharp turn for the worse.
Enter Drew Pyne, the former Notre Dame and Arizona State quarterback who was tasked with filling in for Cook. And unfortunately for Missouri, the offense collapsed.
Pyne completed just 6-of-12 passes for a mere 46 yards, throwing three costly interceptions that swung the game firmly in Alabama’s favor. This wasn’t just a case of Alabama’s defense overwhelming a backup quarterback—some of Pyne’s throws were errant and downright ugly.
It’s one thing to struggle in a hostile environment like Tuscaloosa, but Pyne’s performance has left many doubting if he can lead this team if Cook’s injuries linger.
"He's trying to put us in a position to get back into the game," Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said postgame. "And I understand that, but we just can't put ball into jeopardy in those situations. And you know, ultimately, it's on me."
Now, with Cook’s health in question and Pyne’s shaky night, Missouri’s path forward looks increasingly uncertain.
Even if Cook does return, his ankle injury could very well linger for the rest of the season, affecting his mobility and overall play. And if Pyne remains in the starting role, he’ll have to show significant improvement for Missouri to have any hope of staying competitive.
Either way, it’s a tough road ahead, and Missouri’s playoff dreams seem to be fading fast.
But it’s not all doom and gloom—yet.
Despite this setback, a 10-win season is still within reach. Missouri currently sits at 6-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC, and while any realistic shot at the SEC Championship is likely gone, they still have the opportunity to finish strong.
This loss will almost certainly drop Missouri out of the AP Top-25, but the Tigers can still climb back if they manage to string together a few wins down the stretch.
Facing Oklahoma at home gives Missouri a shot at redemption, but they’ll need to bring their best against Brent Venables' up-and-down Sooners. A road stretch against South Carolina and Mississippi State will test their resilience, while a home finale against somewhat-lowly Arkansas offers a chance to finish the season on a high note.
Each of these games is technically winnable, but the Tigers will need to clean things up.
Injuries are a reality of college football, but this late in the season, it’s all about resilience and heart. Drinkwitz has a reputation for building gritty teams that can bounce back from adversity, and Missouri fans will be hoping this group can do just that.
With the pressure mounting and so much at stake, Missouri’s season is at a crossroads.
It’s do-or-die time, and the Tigers’ next few games will define whether they can turn this season around or if they’ll be left wondering what could have been.