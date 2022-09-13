How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Abilene Christian

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

Missouri returns home to try and claim its second victory of the season when it hosts Abilene Christian on Saturday, which plays in the FCS Western Athletic Conference.

Missouri (1-1) fell to Kansas State, 40-12, on the road last Saturday, a game that was played in rain and against a Wildcats team that feels like it has a claim to win the Big 12 this season. Missouri found itself falling hard to its old Big Eight and Big 12 rival.

ACU (2-0) comes into the game undefeated. The Wildcats beat Prairie View A&M, 21-13, and Lamar, 28-14. The Wildcats beat Lamar last season in WAC play, a year in which the Cardinals only won two games. ACU’s head coach is a former Texas Tech assistant, Keith Patterson.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the Tigers have plenty to improve on after the loss to Kansas State. High on the list is the Tigers’ need for some offense, after K-State exposed them last weekend. The SEC Fan Nation poll speaks for itself, as the staffs of three different SEC sites have the Tigers toward the bottom of the rankings.

Missouri has never faced Abilene Christian, and the Tigers are 168-71-8 all-time in home non-conference matchups.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Bears’ matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Date/Time: Saturday, September 17 at 11 a.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium/Farout Field, Colubmia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: No line

Over/Under: No line

Moneyline: No line

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (Courtney Lyle, Dave Steckel), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network (KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM; Sirius/XM Channel 192.

