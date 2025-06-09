Tight End Isaac Jensen Announces Commitment to Mizzou
After a busy weekend of official visits, the Missouri Tigers have landed their second commitment over the last three days for the 2026 class.
Isaac Jensen, a three-star tight end from Milliard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, announced his commitment to the team Monday afternoon through On3.
Jensen chose Missouri over 18 Division I offers, including ones from Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn. He's by 247Sports as the No. 46-best tight end in the class of 2026
Standing at 6'6" and 230 pounds, Jensen brings elite size and a frame to grow into. In nine appearances during the 2024 season, Jensen brought in 36 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns.
Jensen is the fourth commitment in the 2026 class for the Missouri Tigers. He joins four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, four-star safety/linebacker Keenan Harris and four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady,