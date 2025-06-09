Mizzou Central

Tight End Isaac Jensen Announces Commitment to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers have earned their fourth commitment in the class of 2026.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Missouri Tigers helmet against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
After a busy weekend of official visits, the Missouri Tigers have landed their second commitment over the last three days for the 2026 class.

Isaac Jensen, a three-star tight end from Milliard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, announced his commitment to the team Monday afternoon through On3.

Jensen chose Missouri over 18 Division I offers, including ones from Florida State, Texas A&M and Auburn. He's by 247Sports as the No. 46-best tight end in the class of 2026

Standing at 6'6" and 230 pounds, Jensen brings elite size and a frame to grow into. In nine appearances during the 2024 season, Jensen brought in 36 receptions for 593 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jensen is the fourth commitment in the 2026 class for the Missouri Tigers. He joins four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, four-star safety/linebacker Keenan Harris and four-star wide receiver Jabari Brady,

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

