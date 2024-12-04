Top-Ranked Special Teamer Signs with Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers officially added a new long snapper to the program Wednesday morning, with Henry Crosby signing his National Letter of Intent (NLI).
Crosby is ranked by Kohl's Kicking Camps as a five-Star long snapper, hailing from Evangelical Christian School in Cordova, Tennessee. He made the announcement with a post on social media on Nov. 20.
Crosby is expected to be joined by kicker Robert Myer for Missouri's special teams class. Meyer was rated as a five-star prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking.
Per Kohl's scouting report of Crosby, he finished with the highest overall charting score in the country, and won the final snapping competition during the Kohl's Southern Showcase. At the National Scholarship Camp, Crosby impressed once more, finishing with the sixth highest charting score in his class as well as a .68 second average snap time.
While he is undoubtedly one of the nation's top players at his position, he is not only a long snapper. Crosby also plays offense and defense for the Eagles, and has 19 receptions this season for just under 400 yards and five scores as well as 31 total tackles and three interceptions.
He participated in workouts with several SEC programs this year, but ultimately chose the Tigers over the likes of Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina and more.
As of now, Missouri has the nation's 19th ranked recruiting class with 16 commitments, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
More from Mizzou Signing Day:
4-Star East St. Louis DB Signs With Mizzou4-Star Mizzou Running Back Commit Flips Pledge to Texas A&M2025 Missouri Tigers Football Recruiting Tracker