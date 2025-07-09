Top Storylines for Mizzou at SEC Media Days: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down four storylines to watch for the Tigers next week at SEC Media Days.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz, center Connor Tollison, STAR Daylan Carnell and edge rusher Zion Young will take on SEC Media Days next Thursday in Atlanta, previewing the 2025 season.
The annual Media Days certainly aren't the most revealing event. The most important questions, like who wins what competition, probably won't be given a full answer until the end of fall camp.
But this year in particular, Drinkwitz and the players should provide some interesting insight.
Top Questions for Mizzou at SEC Media Days:
Where's Connor Tollison at in recovery?
Has the needle moved in the quarterback competition?
Where do things stand for two offensive line spots up for grabs?
What do the players think about the Kansas rivalry?