Top Storylines for Mizzou Football Ahead of Fall Camp - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers 2024 season is just around the corner, with the first practice of fall camp set for Monday, July 29. Fall camp will end on Saturday. August 17 with a practice open for fans at Faurot Field at 7 p.m.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concering the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as MissouriOnSI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the three storylines to keep an eye on as Missouri enters fall practices for the 2024 season.
After an 11-2, Cotton Bowl-winning season in 2023, Expectations for Missouri football program are perhaps higher than ever before, with realistic hopes for the Tigers to qualify for College Football's new 12-team playoffs.
At SEC Media Days last week, head coach Eli Drinkwitz recognized the need to not let these expectations get to the team's head. Every new year brings along a unique set of challenges, no matter the success achieved in the previous season.
The first steps for the 2024 team to reach the same or greater heights that the 2023 team did will be during fall camp. The Tigers will have to adjust to a new defensive system, coordinator and transfers as they try to form their identity as a team.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Quarterback
2024 Missouri Tigers Position Preview: Running Back