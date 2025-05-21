What Games Should Mizzou Football Be Favored in for 2025? - The Extra Point
With under 100 days to the Missouri Tigers' 2025 season opener, betting odds currently have the team's win total set at 7.5. Outside of Kansas, there likely won't be much of a challenge at all for Missouri in its non-conference schedule. However, the Tigers will go through a gauntlet in the Southeastern Conference.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas