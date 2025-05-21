What Games Should Mizzou Football Be Favored in for 2025? - The Extra Point

Mizzou Central

An early look at the 2025 schedule for Missouri, and which games the Tigers should be expected to take.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks to a reporter after the win over the Boston College Eagles at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the three biggest transfer portal steals over the years by Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

With under 100 days to the Missouri Tigers' 2025 season opener, betting odds currently have the team's win total set at 7.5. Outside of Kansas, there likely won't be much of a challenge at all for Missouri in its non-conference schedule. However, the Tigers will go through a gauntlet in the Southeastern Conference.

Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule

Week 1, Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas

