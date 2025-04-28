What Mizzou's Theo Wease Jr., Brady Cook Have to Do to Make NFL Rosters - The Extra Point
Two cruical pieces of the Missouri Tigers' offense for the last two seasons will be looking to make a name for themselves in the AFC East.
Shortly after the NFL draft concluded, wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins, and quarterback Brady Cook with the New York Jets.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at the obstacles that stand ahead of Cook and Wease in order to make the New York and Miami roster respectively.
Wease and Cook are two of five Missouri players to sign undrafted free agent deals with NFL teams so far. To follow along with all the undrafted signings for former Missouri players, keep up with this TRACKER.