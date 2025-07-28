What to Watch for in Week 1 of Mizzou's Fall Camp: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives three storylines to watch in the Tigers' first week of fall camp.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The real questions about the Missouri Tigers won't fully be answered until the team hits the field Aug. 28 to play Central Arkansas. Even the question about the team's starting quarterback could carry into the season.
With competitions still open for at least three starting spots, and plenty of rotational spots still up for grabs, the Tigers are looking to find and build their identity over the next four weeks of practices.
"Every year, your team starts over," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Sunday. "You have to start over. As a coach, I think from establishing the bonds of your team, the rules of your team, the culture of your team, I think every year you just have to understand it starts over and you repeat the process."
Fall practices provide the first glimpse of that, both internally for the team, and externally to the media and fans. Hearing from Drinkwitz and different players each week of fall camp will provide even more insight.