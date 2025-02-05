Mizzou Central

Where Missouri Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings

Take a look at where the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.

Mason Woods

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; A detail view of a Missouri Tigers helmet on the side line in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff once again brought together a strong recruiting class full of players that can be instantly impactful once they arrive in Columbia. Missouri finished with 17 signees in this year's class, ten of which are 4-Star prospects.

Take a look at where the Tigers' class ranked across the board for the major recruiting outlets.

2025 Recruiting Class Rankings

247Sports: No. 14
247Sports Composite: No. 20
On3: No. 18
Rivals: No. 22

4-Star Prospects

  1. EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri
  2. EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida
  3. OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas
  4. OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas
  5. OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri
  6. QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania
  7. RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  8. WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio
  9. WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
  10. WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland

3-Star Prospects

  1. CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia
  2. DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
  3. LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio
  4. LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
  5. RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas
  6. S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
  7. TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma

For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.

Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

MASON WOODS 

