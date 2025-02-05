Where Missouri Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Take a look at where the Tigers' 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff once again brought together a strong recruiting class full of players that can be instantly impactful once they arrive in Columbia. Missouri finished with 17 signees in this year's class, ten of which are 4-Star prospects.
Take a look at where the Tigers' class ranked across the board for the major recruiting outlets.
2025 Recruiting Class Rankings
247Sports: No. 14
247Sports Composite: No. 20
On3: No. 18
Rivals: No. 22
4-Star Prospects
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland
3-Star Prospects
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
