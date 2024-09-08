Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 2
Just like quarterback Brady Cook did over two defenders Saturday night, the Missouri Tigers have leaped up in the latest polls.
Missouri is coming off a 38-0 win over Buffalo in week 2, its second-straight shutout and, dating back to last year's win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, its third-straight game without allowing a touchdown.
The Tigers have their first tough challenge of the season coming up Saturday, hosting Boston College at 11:45 a.m. at Faurot Field.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released at 1 p.m. CT.
Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Texas
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. Ole Miss
6. Missouri
7. Tennessee
8. Penn State
9. Oregon
10. Miami
11. USC
12. Utah
13. Oklahoma State
14. Kansas State
15. Oklahoma
16. LSU
17. Michigan
18. Notre Dame
19. Louisville
20. Arizona State
21. Iowa State
22. Clemson
23. Nebraska
24. Boston College
25. Northern Illinois
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia (48), 1346 2-0
2. Ohio State (3), 1281, 2-0
3. Texas (1), 1259, 2-0
4. Alabama, 1157, 2-0
5. Ole Miss, 1136, 2-0
6. Oregon, 987, 2-0
7. Penn State, 956, 2-0
8. Misouri, 955 2-0
9. Tennessee, 930, 2-0
10. Utah, 871, 2-0
11. USC, 803, 2-0
12. Miami, 798, 2-0
13. Oklahoma, 700, 2-0
14. Oklahoma State, 588, 2-0
15. Kansas State, 578, 2-0
16. Michigan, 501, 1-1
17. LSU, 410, 1-1
18. Arizona, 399, 2-0
19. Notre Dame, 388, 1-1
20. Clemson, 326, 1-1
21. Louisville, 288, 2-0
22. Washington, 176, 2-0
23. Iowa State, 157, 2-0
24. Nebraska, 91, 2-0
25. Memphis, 85, 2-0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 20 Kansas;No. 21 Iowa;No. 23 North Carolina State
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 68;Boston College 36;Syracuse 33;Illinois 33;Northern Illinois 30;Wisconsin 28;South Carolina 25;UNLV 19;Boise State 18;Iowa 17;Kansas 10;North Carolina State 9;UCF 7;Texas State 7;TCU 6;North Carolina 5;California 5;Liberty 4;Pittsburgh 2;Michigan State 2;BYU 2;Tulane 1;James Madison 1;Indiana
