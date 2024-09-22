Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 4
Walking away with a victory didn't always seem like a possibility for the Missouri Tigers, after narrowly defeating Vanderbilt 30-27.
There was never a comftorable moment for the Tigers in their win, but they did improve to 4-0. The nature of their win makes it hard for them to rise up any polls, but challenging to drop them since their record did improve.
Missouri gets a week off after a tough win and travel to College Station to challenge Texas A&M on October 5 at 11 a.m.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is released at 1 p.m. CT.
Week Four AP Top 25 Poll
Week Four Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
1. Georgia, 3-0, 1350, (35)
2. Texas, 4-0, 1324, (18)
3. Ohio State, 3-0, 1279, (2)
4. Alabama, 3-0, 1185, (0)
5. Ole Miss, 4-0, 1145, (0)
6. Tennessee, 4-0, 1094, (0)
7. Oregon, 3-0, 1016, (0)
8. Penn State, 3-0, 967, (0)
9. Miami (FL), 4-0, 912, (0)
10. Utah, 4-0, 904, (0)
11. Missouri, 4-0, 887, (0)
12. Michigan, 3-1, 692, (0)
13. LSU, 3-1, 632, (0)
14. Notre Dame, 3-1, 553, (0)
15. Clemson, 2-1, 542, (0)
16. USC, 2-1, 520, (0)
17. Louisville, 3-0, 509, (0)
18. Oklahoma, 3-1, 404, (0)
19. Iowa State, 3-0, 386, (0)
20. Oklahoma State, 3-1, 326, (0)
21. Illinois, 4-0, 307, (0)
22. BYU, 4-0, 167, (0)
23. UNLV, 3-0, 124, (0)
24. Texas A&M, 3-1, 119, (0)
25. Kansas State, 3-1, 116, (0)
Schools Dropped Out: No. 22 Nebraska, No. 23 Memphis
Others Receiving Votes: Washington State 94, Indiana 67, Pittsburgh 50, Boise State 42, UCF 35, Iowa 34, Arizona 16, Boston College 15, Duke 14, James Madison 13, Nebraska 7, Washington 6, Rutgers 5, Colorado 5, SMU 4, South Carolina 2, Navy 2, Liberty 2, Arkansas 2.
