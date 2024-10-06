Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 6
Week 6 couldn't have gone any worse for the Missouri Tigers. They were humiliated on both sides of the ball at Kyle Field, losing 41-10 to Texas A&M.
The Tigers weren't the only team to suffer a loss this week, with four teams in the previous top-11 losing, all to unranked teams. Week 5 of college football presented absolute chaos with changes in the polls bound to happen.
That being said, here's the full rankings for Week 6.
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas, 44, 5-0, 1364 points
2. Ohio State, 11, 5-0, 1330 points
3. Oregon, 0, 5-0, 1215 points
4. Penn State, 0, 5-0, 1163 points
5. Georgia, 0, 4-1, 1174 points
6. Miami (FL), 0, 6-0, 1085 points
7. Alabama, 0, 4-1, 1035 points
8. Ole Miss, 0, 5-1, 935 points
9. Tennessee, 0, 4-1, 856 points
10. LSU, 0, 4-1, 839 points
11. Clemson, 0, 4-1, 818 points
12. Notre Dame, 0, 4-1, 807 points
13. Iowa State, 0, 5-0, 695 points
14. Texas A&M, 0, 5-1, 564 points
15. BYU, 0, 5-0, 549 points
16. Oklahoma, 0, 4-1, 541 points
17. Utah, 0, 4-1, 479 points
18. Missouri, 0, 4-1, 473 points
19. Kansas State, 0, 4-1, 360 points
20. Indiana, 0, 6-0, 358 points
21. Michigan, 0, 4-2, 224 points
22. Boise State, 0, 4-1, 213 points
23. Illinois, 0, 4-1, 179 points
24. Pittsburgh, 0, 5-0, 170 points
25. SMU, 0, 5-1, 123 points
Schools dropped out: No. 15 USC, No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 UNLV
Others receiving votes: USC 102, Nebraska 68, Army West Point 36, Navy 26, Colorado 16, Kentucky 12, Arizona 12, UNLV 11, Texas Tech 8, Virginia 7, Washington 5, Liberty 5, Vanderbilt 4, Rutgers 3, Arkansas 3, Tulane 2;,Louisville 2, Iowa 2, Syracuse 1, Arizona State 1
