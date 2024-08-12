Mizzou Central

Where Missouri Landed in the AP's Preseason Poll

The Missouri Tigers rank just outside of the top 10 in the Associated Press' first poll of the 2024 season.

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Momentum for the Missouri Tigers' 2024 season is continuing to build less than three weeks away from the team's season opener against Murray State on August 29. Monday morning, the Associated Press published the first top 25 poll for the 2024 season, featuring Missouri just outside of top 10.

This is the first time since 2015 that Missouri notched a spot in the AP's preseason poll. Last year, Missouri first made its way into the top 25 in week 5 at spot No. 23. The Tigers worked all the way up to No. 8 after a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State.

Missouri is the fourth highest ranked SEC team and has three ranked teams on their 2024 schedule. Here's the full top 25 including the Tigers.

AP top 25 football rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Other teams receiving votes

Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.

