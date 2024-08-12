Where Missouri Landed in the AP's Preseason Poll
Momentum for the Missouri Tigers' 2024 season is continuing to build less than three weeks away from the team's season opener against Murray State on August 29. Monday morning, the Associated Press published the first top 25 poll for the 2024 season, featuring Missouri just outside of top 10.
This is the first time since 2015 that Missouri notched a spot in the AP's preseason poll. Last year, Missouri first made its way into the top 25 in week 5 at spot No. 23. The Tigers worked all the way up to No. 8 after a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State.
Missouri is the fourth highest ranked SEC team and has three ranked teams on their 2024 schedule. Here's the full top 25 including the Tigers.
AP top 25 football rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (46)
- Ohio State (15)
- Oregon (1)
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Penn State
- Michigan
- Florida State
- Missouri
- Utah
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Miami
- Texas A&M
- Arizona
- Kansas
- USC
- NC State
- Iowa
Other teams receiving votes
Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
