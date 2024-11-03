Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 10
The Missouri Tigers got a much needed week of rest in its second bye week of the season, while the rest of the SEC saw competitive battles. A few teams got tests they probably were not expecting, including the Georgia Bulldogs.
Missouri's shaky state makes its standing in the national polls in flux. Because they were ranked last week and the Tigers have some head-to-head wins over other teams deserving to find itself in the rankings, making those moves poses a dilemma.
After Week 10 and looking into the Tigers' matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, here's where Missouri is ranked in the national polls:
The AP Poll will be updated at 1 p.m. CT.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
Here’s the information organized in the specified format:
1. Oregon, 53, 9-0, 1349 points
2. Georgia, 1, 7-1, 1267 points
3. Ohio State, 0, 7-1, 1245 points
4. Miami (FL), 0, 9-0, 1194 points
5. Texas, 0, 7-1, 1138 points
6. Tennessee, 0, 7-1, 1039 points
7. Penn State, 0, 7-1, 982 points
8. Notre Dame, 0, 7-1, 961 points
9. BYU, 0, 8-0, 918 points
10. Indiana, 0, 9-0, 916 points
11. Alabama, 0, 6-2, 772 points
12. Ole Miss, 0, 7-2, 657 points
13. LSU, 0, 6-2, 653 points
14. Boise State, 0, 7-1, 615 points
15. SMU, 0, 8-1, 603 points
16. Texas A&M, 0, 7-2, 518 points
17. Clemson, 0, 6-2, 513 points
18. Iowa State, 0, 7-1, 511 points
19. Army West Point, 0, 8-0, 404 points
20. Washington State, 0, 7-1, 284 points
21. Kansas State, 0, 7-2, 201 points
22. Missouri, 0, 6-2, 192 points
23. Pittsburgh, 0, 7-1, 178 points
24. Colorado, 0, 6-2, 124 points
25. Vanderbilt, 0, 6-3, 85 points
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Illinois; No. 25 Memphis;
Others Receiving Votes
Tulane 38; Louisville 38; South Carolina 33; Louisiana 27; Syracuse 24; UNLV 17; Arizona State 17; Minnesota 14; Iowa 13; Memphis 5; Illinois 3; Texas Tech 1; James Madison 1;
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Brady Cook Expected to Return for Mizzou's Season, Eli Drinkwitz Says
Mizzou Sells Out Final Home Game of 2024 Season, Extends Streak
Where Does Drew Pyne Need to Improve? - The Extra Point