Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 11
Missouri just keeps finding a way to win, regardless of how ugly it looks.
The Tigers walked away from Faurot Field with another gritty win, this time over the Oklahoma Sooners winning 30-23. The entirety of the game was deciced in the final four minutes and gave Tiger fans a memorable rivalry matchup.
The AP Top 25 will update at 1 p.m. CT.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
1. Oregon, 55, 10-0, 1375 points
2. Ohio State. 0, 8-1, 1314 points
3. Texas, 0, 8-1, 1262 points
4. Tennessee, 0, 8-1, 1138 points
5. Penn State, 0, 8-1, 1113 points
6. Indiana, 0, 10-0, 1057 points
7. Notre Dame, 0, 8-1, 1038 points
8. BYU, 0, 9-0, 994 points
9. Alabama, 0, 7-2, 899 points
10. Georgia, 0, 7-2, 887 points
11. Ole Miss, 0, 8-2, 877 points
12. Miami, 0, 9-1, 820 points
13. SMU, 0, 8-1, 691 points
13. Boise State, 0, 8-1, 691 points
15. Texas A&M, 0, 7-2, 597 points
16. Clemson, 0, 7-2, 536 points
17. Army West Point, 0, 9-0, 466 points
18. Washington State, 0, 8-1, 385 points
19. Kansas State, 0, 7-2, 332 points
20. Colorado, 0, 7-2, 329 points
21. Missouri, 0, 7-2, 277 points
22. LSU, 0, 6-3, 257 points
23. South Carolina, 0, 6-3, 118 points
24. Louisville, 0, 6-3, 109 points
25. Iowa State, 0, 7-2, 92 points
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Pittsburgh, No, 25 Vanderbilt
Others Receiving Votes
Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1
