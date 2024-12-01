Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 14
After another close victory, the Missouri Tigers improved to 9-3 on the season and 5-3 in SEC play. Winning in close, fourth-quarter fashion was nothing new to this Tiger squad and they did exactly that, scoring 18 points in the final part of the game to propel them ahead.
The College Football Playoff is now out of reach for Missouri, but there is still plenty to play for. According to head coach Eli Drinkwitz, ending the season as a ranked team is a good indicator of the program's growth since his arrival in Columbia. It seems as if his wish will come true and Missouri will finish as a nationally ranked program.
Here's where the Tigers rank in this week's national polls.
The AP Poll will update accordingly at 1:00 p.m. CT.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
1. Oregon, 12-0, 1325 points, 53 first-place votes
2. Texas, 11-1, 1272 points, 0 first-place votes
3. Penn State, 11-1, 1192 points, 0 first-place votes
4. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1165 points, 0 first-place votes
5. Georgia, 10-2, 1104 points, 0 first-place votes
6. Tennessee, 10-2, 1025 points, 0 first-place votes
7. SMU, 11-1, 977 points, 0 first-place votes
8. Ohio State, 10-2, 976 points, 0 first-place votes
9. Indiana, 11-1, 895 points, 0 first-place votes
10. Boise State, 11-1, 840 points, 0 first-place votes
11. Alabama, 9-3, 733 points, 0 first-place votes
12. South Carolina, 9-3, 700 points, 0 first-place votes
13. Arizona State, 10-2, 665 points, 0 first-place votes
14. Miami (FL), 10-2, 646 points, 0 first-place votes
15. Ole Miss, 9-3, 638 points, 0 first-place votes
16. Iowa State, 10-2, 565 points, 0 first-place votes
17. Clemson, 9-3, 457 points, 0 first-place votes
18. BYU, 10-2, 419 points, 0 first-place votes
19. UNLV, 10-2, 255 points, 0 first-place votes
20. Missouri, 9-3, 229 points, 0 first-place votes
21. Illinois, 9-3, 225 points, 0 first-place votes
22. Colorado, 9-3, 215 points, 0 first-place votes
23. Army West Point, 10-1, 196 points, 0 first-place votes
24. Memphis, 10-2, 187 points, 0 first-place votes
25. Syracuse, 9-3, 108 points, 0 first-place votes
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Tulane, No. 19 Texas A&M
Others Receiving Votes
Texas A&M 90, Duke 39, Tulane 37, Louisville 18, Kansas State 15, Louisiana 11, Michigan 2, Georgia Tech 2, Miami (OH) 1, Iowa 1
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Eli Drinkwitz Believes Mizzou's Rivalry with Arkansas is Growing
'CoMo Is My Home': Mizzou's Theo Wease Jr. Reflects on Final Game at Faurot Field
Mizzou Narrowly Escapes Arkansas at Home in Regular Season Finale