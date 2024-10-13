Where Mizzou Football Ranks After Week 7
The Missouri Tigers needed a boring, smooth victory over UMass in Week 7. Coming off a 41-10 loss to Texas A&M in the week prior, Missouri was back in the win column in the final game of its non-confernece slate.
The loss to Texas A&M caused the Tigers to drop 12 spots in the AP Poll, the biggest one-week fall since the poll started in 1936. After the break from SEC play though, Missouri had the chance to boost its confidence.
With the past two weeks creating some big time upsets nothing for the 2024 college football season seems predictable. Its created some shuffling at the top of rankings.
Here's how the polls shaked up after Week 7 of the season and where Missouri stands.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Texas, 53, 6-0, 1373 points
2. Oregon, 2, 6-0, 1322 points
3. Penn State, 0, 6-0, 1220 points
4. Georgia, 0, 5-1, 1189 points
5. Ohio State, 0, 5-1, 1141 points
6. Miami (FL), 0, 6-0, 1105 points
7. Alabama, 0, 5-1, 1010 points
8. LSU, 0, 5-1, 914 points
9. Clemson, 0, 5-1, 904 points
10. Tennessee, 0, 5-1, 891 points
11. Notre Dame, 0, 5-1, 838 points
12. Iowa State, 0, 6-0, 823 points
13. BYU, 0, 6-0, 686 points
14. Texas A&M, 0, 5-1, 636 points
15. Ole Miss, 0, 5-2, 524 points
16. Missouri, 0, 5-1, 521 points (+2)
17. Kansas State, 0, 5-1, 472 points
18. Indiana, 0, 6-0, 462 points
19. Boise State, 0, 5-1, 373 points
20. Pittsburgh, 0, 6-0, 340 points
21. Illinois, 0, 5-1, 231 points
22. Michigan, 0, 4-2, 223 points
23. SMU, 0, 5-1, 183 points
24. Army West Point, 0, 6-0, 104 points
25. Nebraska, 0, 5-1, 90 points
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Utah
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2
