Where Mizzou Football Ranks After Week 8
The Missouri Tigers' matchup against Auburn probably didn't unfold the way many thoight it would, but they still walked off Faurot Field with a 21-17 victory.
The Tigers are still on the upswing after dropping a massive loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago, but have now won two in a row as they look to get back to where they started.
The rest of the top 25 stayed pretty still, with few teams suffering major losses. Missouri's win may have looked good, but makes it hard to move up.
Here's where Missouri football stands after Week 8 of college football.
Coaches Poll
1. Oregon, 51, 7-0, 1323
2. Georgia, 4, 6-1, 1238
3. Penn State, 3, 6-0, 1197
4. Ohio State, 5, 5-1, 1107
5. Miami (FL), 6, 7-0, 1087
6. Texas, 1, 6-1, 1082
7. LSU, 8, 6-1, 946
8. Tennessee, 10, 6-1, 916
9. Clemson, 9, 6-1, 907
10. Iowa State, 12, 7-0, 829
11. Notre Dame, 11, 6-1, 809
12. BYU, 13, 7-0, 740
13. Indiana, 18, 7-0, 651
14. Texas A&M, 14, 6-1, 641
15. Alabama, 7, 5-2, 554
16. Kansas State, 17, 6-1, 488
17. Missouri, 16, 6-1, 486 (-1)
18. Ole Miss, 15, 5-2, 444
19. Boise State, 19, 5-1, 379
20. Pittsburgh, 20, 6-0, 359
21. Illinois, 21, 6-1, 347
22. SMU, 23, 6-1, 249
23. Army West Point, 24, 7-0, 185
24. Navy, NR, 6-0, 115
25. Vanderbilt, NR, 5-2, 37
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Michigan, No. 25 Nebraska
Others Receiving Votes
UNLV 28, Syracuse 27, Washington State 25, Duke 7, Memphis 6, Liberty 6, Wisconsin 3, Tulane 3, Cincinnati 2, Nebraska 1, Arizona State 1.
