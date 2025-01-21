Where Mizzou Football Ranks in Final AP Poll
For the second season in a row, the Missouri Tigers finish the season ranked inside the top 25 of the AP Poll.
The ranking comes after Missouri finished the season 10-3, the second straight season with double digit wins for the Tigers. It was capped off with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.
"Back-to-back seasons finishing ranked is an unbelievable accomplishment for our program," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference after the win over Iowa. "Really, really proud of them."
Missouri is the sixth ranked team in the Southeastern Conference.
AP Poll - January 21, 2025
1. Ohio State, (56), 14-2, 1400
2. Notre Dame, 14-2, 1342
3. Oregon, 13-1, 1255
4. Texas, 13-3, 1211
5. Penn State, 13-3, 1203
6. Georgia, 11-3, 1141
7. Arizona State, 11-3, 1041
8. Boise State, 12-2, 958
9. Tennessee, 10-3, 945
10. Indiana, 11-2, 906
11. Ole Miss, 10-3, 780
12. SMU, 11-3, 721
13. BYU, 11-2, 718
14. Clemson, 10-4, 712
15. Iowa State, 11-3, 594
16. Illinois, 10-3, 533
17. Alabama, 9-4, 415
18. Miami, 10-3, 411
19. South Carolina, 9-4, 405
20. Syracuse, 10-3, 320
21. Army, 12-2, 307
22. Missouri, 10-3, 266
23. UNLV, 11-3, 178
24. Memphis, 11-2, 154
25. Colorado, 9-4, 79
Others Receiving Votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Michigan 36, Kansas State 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1
