Where Mizzou Football Ranks in Final CFP Poll
The Missouri Tigers knew they had no shot at a College Football Playoff berth after its Nov. 16 defeat to South Carolina. That being said, the Tigers earned a nice boost in the playoff rankings after two straight wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Missouri certainly got some help from other opponents, with plenty of SEC teams losing in the final two weeks of the season. The Tigers finished seventh in the conference with a 9-3 record, going 5-3 in conference play.
In turn, the Tigers moved up two spots from its previous No. 21 ranking to No. 19 nationally. The Tigers are the lowest-ranked SEC team out of the seven squads that are ranked.
The Tigers now await its postseason fate and will learn of it on Sunday, Dec. 8 when bowl games and the Colleg Football Playoff bracket are announced.
Here's the full rankings from the final College Football Playoff rankings reveal:
College Football Playoff - Dec. 30 Rankings
1. Oregon
2. Texas
3. Penn State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. SMU
9. Indiana
10. Boise State
11. Alabama
12. Miami
13. Ole Miss
14. South Carolina
15. Arizona State
16. Iowa State
17. Clemson
18. BYU
19. Missouri
20. UNLV
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Colorado
24. Army
25. Memphis
