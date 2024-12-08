Where Mizzou Football Ranks in Polls After Week 15
The Missouri Tigers dropped one spot in the final AP Poll before the first College Football Playoff with the 12-team format.
With the new rankings, Missouri faced off against two teams in the rankings — No. 11 Alabama and No. 14 South Carolina. Missouri lost on the road to both of the playoff hopefuls, falling 34-0 to Alabama and 34-30 against South Carolina.
Missouri has travelled all throughout the AP this season. After spending two weeks in the top 10 early in the season, a lost to Texas A&M in Week 6 caused a 12-spot drop for the Tigers, tying the largest drop in a single week in program history.
AP Poll
(Rank, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Oregon, (62) 13-0, 1550
2. Georgia, 11-2, 1474
3. Notre Dame, 11-1, 1398
4. Texas, 11-2, 1346
5. Penn State, 11-2, 1258
6. Ohio State,10-2, 1233
7. Tennessee, 10-2, 1224
8. Boise State, 12-1, 1108
9. Indiana, 11-1, 1052
10. Arizona State, 11-2, 1001
11. Alabama, 9-3, 838
12. SMU, 11-2, 837
13. Clemson, 10-3, 827
14. South Carolina, 9-3, 770
15. Miami, 10-2, 697
16. Ole Miss, 9-3, 680
17. BYU, 10-2, 531
18. Iowa State, 10-3, 401
19. Army, 11-1, 363
20. Colorado, 9-3, 329
21. Illinois, 9-3, 317
22. Syracuse, 9-3, 234
23. Missouri, 9-3, 228
24. UNLV, 10-3, 144
25. Memphis, 10-2, 132
Others receiving votes:
Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas St. 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Ohio 2, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
Missouri's 2024 AP Poll Journey:
Week 1: No. 11
Week 2: No. 9
Week 3: No. No. 6
Week 4: No. 7
Week 5: No. 11
Week 6: No. 9
Week 7: No. 21
Week 8: No. 19
Week 9: No. 21
Week 10: No. 25
Week 11: No. 24
Week 12: No. 24
Week 13: No. 22
Week 14: No. 23