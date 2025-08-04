Where Mizzou Stands in the First Coaches Poll of the 2025-26 Season
The Missouri Tigers have just missed out on being in the first Coaches Poll top-25 of the season. They were the team receiving the second-most points outside of the top-25, only behind the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tigers received 142 total points compared to Oklahoma's 221. Boise State, the No. 25 team in the country, received 246 points.
Nine teams from the Southeastern Conference were included in the top-25, with the Texas Longhorns ranked at the No. 1 spot. Five teams were included in the receiving votes category alongside Missouri, including Oklahoma, Auburn, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
Here's a look at the initial Coaches Poll and where the Tigers stand compared to other programs.
US LBM Coaches Poll
1. Texas (0-0) — 1606 points
2. Ohio State (0-0) — 1565 points
3. Penn State (0-0) — 1525 points
4. Georgia (0-0) — 1466 points
5. Notre Dame (0-0) — 1360 points
6. Clemson (0-0) — 1324 points
7. Oregon (0-0) — 1307 points
8. Alabama (0-0) — 1210 points
9. LSU (0-0) — 1056 points
10. Miami (FL) (0-0) — 823 points
11. Arizona State (0-0) — 806 points
12. Illinois (0-0) — 734 points
13. South Carolina (0-0) — 665 points
14. Michigan (0-0) — 580 points
15. Ole Miss (0-0) — 573 points
16. SMU (0-0) — 555 points
17. Florida (0-0) — 498 points
18. Tennessee (0-0) — 492 points
19. Indiana** (0-0) — 460 points
20. Kansas State (0-0) — 438 points
21. Texas A&M (0-0) — 392 points
22. Iowa State*(0-0) — 392 points
23. BYU (0-0) — 287 points
24. Texas Tech (0-0) — 261 points
25. Boise State (0-0) — 246 points
Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 221, Missouri 142, Louisville 126, USC 116, Utah 86, Baylor 76, Auburn 50, Iowa 49, Memphis 34, Army West Point 33, Tulane 31, Georgia Tech 27, TCU 24, Nebraska 19; Syracuse 16, Washington 15, Navy 14, Arkansas 14, Duke 12, Colorado 12, Minnesota 11, UNLV 8, Florida State 8, Kansas 6, Vanderbilt 3, Buffalo 1