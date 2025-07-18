Where SEC Media Selected Mizzou to Finish in Conference
Just like they did in 2023, the Missouri Tigers have some fuel to finish much-higher than they were selected in the annual SEC media predicted order of finish poll.
Credentialed media members at the SEC Media Days sent in their ballots over the last week in Atlanta, selecting the Tigers to finish 12th in the conference. The last time the Tigers were selected this low was 2023, when media selected Missouri to finish 13th out of 14 teams. The Tigers followed that up by finishing second in the East Division, going 6-2 in conference play.
Missouri is ranked above three of its conference opponents. But, the Tigers will also have to face up against the teams ranked at No. 11, 10, 8, 4 and 3.
Below is the full predicted order of finish poll for 2025.
SEC Media Days Poll
No. 1: Texas
No. 2: Georgia
No. 3: Alabama
No. 4: LSU
No. 5: South Carolina
No. 6: Florida
No. 7 Ole Miss
No. 8: Texas A&M
No. 9: Tennessee
No. 10: Oklahoma
No. 11: Auburn
No. 12: Missouri
No. 13: Vanderbilt
No. 14: Arkansas
No. 15: Kentucky
No. 16: Mississippi State